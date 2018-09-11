Cameras roll on 'Downton Abbey' film

After years of rumour and speculation, cameras are now rolling on the Downton Abbey movie.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV series, posted a snap of the film’s set on her Instagram page.

Featuring a clapperboard and Jim Carter’s Mr Carson in the background, it signals day one and scene one of the smash period drama on its journey to the big screen.





Though there’s no word yet on where the plot is heading, we know that the movie version of Julian Fellowes’ show will have a stunning cast.

Regulars like Dockery, Carter, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith will be joined by Imelda Staunton (Jim Carter’s wife), David Haig, Geraldine James and Tuppence Middleton.

Matthew Goode has also confirmed that he will be making a brief appearance too as Henry Talbot.

Esteemed TV and theatre director Michael Engler is behind the camera, filming Fellowes’ script.

The original series ran over six series and 52 episodes, from 2010 to 2015, and was syndicated around the world.

