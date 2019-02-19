Cannabis chocolates, luxury holidays and a toilet brush: Inside this year's $100,000 Oscar goody bags

There’s just a few days to go until this year’s Oscars and aside from the chatter about the outfits that will be wafting down the red carpet, buzz is building about what’s inside the famously fabulous goody bags.

And this year they’re bigger and better than ever.

As if getting the opportunity to have the famous golden statue grace their mantle piece wasn’t enough, nominees will also receive an exclusive gift bag that includes luxurious holidays, on-trend jewellery, personal training sessions and all the make-up and beauty products they could ever need.

Plus there, are a few more unusual gifts that could well see the acceptance speeches tip the bizarre balance.

Yep, in amongst the haircare and health products are some hand-made chocolate truffles infused with cannabis.

California recently legalised the drug for recreational use. So if nominees feel like calming their jitters during the ceremony, they can do so without fear of arrest.

And that’s not the only place the drug features as bags also contain a cannabis-infused facial moisturiser, and free membership of the first cannabis-friendly social club in Los Angeles. Oo er.

The swag bags, dubbed “Everyone Wins”, are not actually affiliated with the Oscars themselves, but are distributed to nominees each year by Los Angeles-based marketing agency Distinctive Assets.

Though the agency hasn’t specified the exact cost of the bags, merely describing them as “six-figure swag bag” CNBC has anticipated the contents add up to more than $100,000 (approx £77,400).

Bags will be given to the 25 nominees in acting and directing and this year’s recipients of the swag bags will include Lady Gaga, Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Spike Lee, Rami Malek and Bradley Cooper.

Other quirky gifts of note in this year’s bags include private ‘phobia relief’ sessions and a Mister Poop emoji toilet plunger, because even Oscar nominees need to clean their loo!

High-end treats include a week at the Golden Door wellness retreat in California, an organic field-to-table dinner for two at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico, a stay at the exclusive Greek resort Avaton Luxury Villas and an Amazon cruise.

Commenting on the contents of the bag Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary explained that the aim is not to impress with their value, but to celebrate the talents of nominees and reward them with “fun and festive” gifts.

“While this gift bag does always boast an impressive value, that is never our goal,” he says. “A great gift has nothing to do with the cost.

“We understand the interest in the ‘wow’ number associated with this now-legendary gift bag but we prefer to simply celebrate the fun and festive nature of the contents … no matter how big or small.”

See the full list of contents below:

Premier handcrafted A. Junod Absinthe Age Interventionist Renee Lynn’s CBDRxSupreme protocol Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky AP4GooD limited-edition art T-shirts One-of-a-kind custom stained glass portraits from Artist John Thoman A week-long Greek beachfront escape at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort Blush & Whimsy magical colour changing lipstick Chocolatines Chocouture Collection, CloSYS – the Spa Kit for your Mouth Organic field-to-table dinner for two at Flora Farms (Los Cabos, Mexico) A week of mind/body/spirit renewal at the famed Golden Door luxury wellness resort Guilt-free chocolate (gluten free, dairy free, naturally sweetened) from Good Girl Chocolate Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer and High Expectations Cannabis Facial Oil Instytutum Results-Driven Skincare Collection. It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Hair Dryerinnovative dental health products from Knotty Floss Kusshi makeup bag/organizer Le Céline Confidence & Star Appeal luxury eyelashes Love Is Stronger Than Hate tote bags and customized Stars of Hope MILLIANNA fashion-inspired jewellery Mister Poop Emoji Plunger 3d Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu MZ Skin Lift & Lustre serum and Hydra-Bright eye masks Poolside dinner from Nest Seekers International for nominee + friends prepared by celebrity chef at one of Shawn Elliott’s ultra-luxury listings Optimum Nutrition Salted Toffee Pretzel Crisp Bars Effective/safe/green/made-in-America hair care systems from Organic Hair Care A one-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation Nannette de Gaspé reinvigorating beauty products to soothe + repair + uplift + de-stress Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies PETA Agent for Animals Spy Pens Hand-crafted gourmet Posh Pretzels Reian Williams Fine Art Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup and Glamour Gourmet gift set Hands-free Safety Dog Leash Salix all-natural hair-inhibiting lotion One-of-a-kind customised fragrances from Sue Phillips of Scenterprises Soul Candles to support well-being from Soul Shropshire Southern Wicked Lemonade all-natural lemonade moonshine TAPS for Hope Afghan Lapis Bracelets The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer The Green Garmento Gigantote and reusable garment bags Tru Niagen Age Better NAD-increasing dietary supplement Virtually unlimited rejuvenating beauty treatments from the Upper East Side’s Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich VidaHair Growth Natural Hair Growth System WSJ. Magazine with free subscription card ZuZu Kim Couture Bow Tie.



