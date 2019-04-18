Cannes: 2019 Lineup Includes Terrence Malick, Pedro Almodóvar, Four Films by Women

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival unveiled its lineup, boosting the number of female filmmakers in official selection to 13 — four of which will compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest number since 2011.

Additionally, new movies by Pedro Almodóvar and American directors Terrence Malick and Ira Sachs join Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and the previously announced opening film, “The Dead Don’t Die” by Jim Jarmusch.

Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the official selection of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. They began by paying tribute to director Agnès Varda, who is featured in this year’s poster, pointing out the pioneering spirit of this female director who had started young — at the age of 26.

The festival will unspool from Tues., May 14 through Sat., May 25. The parallel Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week programs will take place during the same dates, but technically fall outside the “official selection,” and as such, will announce their lineups later this month.

2019 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

OPENER

“The Dead Don’t Die” (Jim Jarmusch) — competing



COMPETITION

“Atlantique” (Mati Diop)

“Bacarau” (Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles)

“Frankie” (Ira Sachs)

“A Hidden Life” (Terrence Malick)

“It Must Be Heaven” (Elia Suleiman)

“Les Misérables” (Ladj Ly)

“Little Joe” (Jessica Hausner)

“Matthias and Maxime” (Xavier Dolan)

“Oh Mercy!” (Arnaud Desplechin)

“Parasite” OR “Gisaengchung” (Bong Joon Ho)

“Portrait of the Young Girl on Fire” OR “Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” (Céline Sciamma)

“Sibyl” (Justine Triet)

“Sorry We Missed You” (Ken Loach)

“Pain and Glory” OR “Dolor y Gloria” (Pedro Almodóvar)

“The Traitor” OR “Il Traditore” (Marco Bellocchio)

“The Whistlers” OR “La Gomera” (Corneliu Porumboiu)

“The Wild Goose Lake” OR “Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui” (Diao Yinan)

“The Young Ahmed” (Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Adam” (Maryam Touzani)

“Beanpole” OR “Dylda” (Kantemir Balagov)

“A Brother’s Love” (Monia Chokri)

“Bull” (Annie Silverstein)

“The Climb” (Michael Covino)

“Evge” (Nariman Aliev)

“Freedom” OR “Liberté” (Albert Serra)

