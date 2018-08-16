Cap and Black Widow will be "harder" in Avengers 4

From Digital Spy

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War – in which half the universe's population was literally reduced to dust by a snap of Thanos's fingers – we can expect to see Captain America and Black Widow have a "much harder edge".

That's according to co-director Joe Russo, who revealed to Wired how the characters will change going into Avengers 4.

"In Winter Soldier, what we found so compelling about pairing her up with Captain America was that he is a service paragon of morality and she is a paragon of grey," he said.

"But they've grown together and I think when you find them in this movie and they've been the Secret Avengers for two years because they're being hunted by Ross and the government, they're like a tight-knit family now - her, Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers.

"It's hardened all of them in a way. You can't go on the run without it affecting you emotionally, so I think all of those characters - specifically the ones who survived Infinity War, Cap and Natasha - you will see them with a much much harder edge."

Pointing out Captain America and Black Widow specifically for having a "harder edge" makes sense given what the two of them have been through over the course of the franchise, losing various friends and allies and being forced to go on the run.

The Russo brothers also recently revealed that Captain American's nemesis The Red Skull will be free to roam again.

