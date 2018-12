From acclaimed director Nadine Labaki comes a stunning and unforgettable new film. CAPERNAUM is a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit, a battle cry for the forgotten, the unwanted and the lost that offers hope in the most unexpected of places.

