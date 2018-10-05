Captain America no more? Chris Evans shares emotional goodbye to Avengers 4

First Chris Evans quits Radio 2 breakfast, and now it looks like the other Chris Evans is bidding a fond farewell to his most iconic gig too.

37-year-old Evans, who has played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, seemed to be signing off from the role with his latest tweet.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans tweeted to his 9.69 million fans. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor.”

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018





It’s long been assumed that the as-yet-untitled fourth Avengers film would be Evans’ final outing as super-soldier Steve Rogers, and the actor’s latest social media post seems to confirm the bad news for fans.

Evans was initially confirmed as Marvel’s Captain America back in 2010. He joined the franchise on a six-picture deal that was extended to seven when the fourth Avengers film was split into two. He’s since appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (Avengers Assemble in the UK) (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and will appear in 2019’s Avengers 4.

He’s also made cameo appearances as Cap in Thor: The Dark World (2013), Ant-Man (2015), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

A New York Times profile earlier this year confirmed Evans’ plan to retire from the role, saying: “You want to get off the train before they push you off”.

He’s become a firm fan favourite, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role now, but Disney will now be looking to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe without some of its biggest names. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is being talked up as a key player going forward, but beyond Avengers 4, very little is known about what the future holds for the MCU.

Avengers 4 is coming to cinemas in 2019.





