Why did ‘Captain Marvel’ become so controversial for some fans?





Let’s just say this up front: Captain Marvel is an entertaining movie that you should definitely see on the big screen this weekend, especially if you’re excited for Avengers: Endgame.

But, if you haven’t been following the online chatter around Brie Larson’s superhero debut, you should also probably know that it’s somehow become the most controversial MCU movie so far.

You’ll need to know that ahead of time as there’s absolutely no sign of it in the movie itself. That’s because Captain Marvel’s controversial for reasons that have nothing to do with the plot.

Now, we know 2013’s Iron Man 3 caused a big stink in comic-book stores, thanks to an unpredictable twist that fans felt made the movie unfaithful to the source material, but we don’t remember writer/director Shane Black being compared to Hitler.

One particularly noxious tweet we saw about the film contained a picture comparing Brie Larson to the fascist dictator, drawing a parallel between her “behaviour” with that of the man responsible for millions of deaths in WW2.

Yep, really. But what ‘behaviour’ is being referred to?

The conversation started in June of last year, when Brie Larson called for more diversity in film criticism.

After talking about the high percentage of white males in the industry, Larson stated, “I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time. It wasn’t made for him! I want to know what it meant to women of colour, biracial women, to teen women of colour.”

“Am I saying I hate white dudes? No, I am not. What I am saying is if you make a movie that is a love letter to women of colour, there is an insanely low chance a woman of colour will have a chance to see your movie, and review your movie.”

Which seems fair enough, right? But the issues really started when Brie Larson displayed the courage of her convictions, and suggested the Captain Marvel press tour be more diverse.

“I want to go out of my way to connect the dots,” she said. “It just took me using the power that I’ve been given now as Captain Marvel. [The role] comes with all these privileges and powers that make me feel uncomfortable because I don’t really need them.”

Male fans went on the defensive, linking the two statements, deciding that Larson was saying Captain Marvel wasn’t ‘made for them.’

Considering that a considerable amount of the fan base (though, not all – Marvel movies have a fairly respectable gender split) is male, that’s sparked a lot of conversation around Captain Marvel.

