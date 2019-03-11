How 'Captain Marvel' connects to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (SPOILERS)

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel might be set in the 1990s but there’a a lot linking it to the modern movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, the superhero film provides a lot of backstory to the events and characters who have appeared in the MCU over the last ten years.

So in case, you missed some of these key points watching the movies, here we explain just how the Brie Larson-led movie connects to the Avengers and beyond.

The Tesseract

The Space Stone (otherwise known as the Tesseract) has had the most MCU screen time so far

There was a collective intake of breath when the Tesseract was revealed to be the power source Mar-Vell was trying to protect in Captain Marvel. The Tesseract first appeared in a Thor post-credit scene but played a more significant part in Captain America: The First Avenger where it was found by Johann Schmidt (AKA the Red Skull) in 1942, years after the Asgardians hid it there on Earth for safe-keeping.

By the end of that film, it was deep in Arctic waters until Howard Stark recovered it and handed it over to S.H.I.E.L.D. for safe keeping. Though it seems that in-between then and Loki stealing it in Avengers: Assemble, the Tesseract ended up in the hands of Mar-Vell, who used her government access to steal it and experiment with it to create a lightspeed engine.





When Carol acquires the Tesseract, Goose swallows it whole and she decides it should remain on Earth under Fury and the Flerken’s protection. However, the end credit scene explains how it became more available for Loki to steal decades later.

It also appears that the Tesseract gave Carol Danvers her powers as she absorbed its energy that was used to power the lightspeed engine when she blew it up. We’ve known for a while that the Tesseract is an Infinity Stone and in Infinity War, Thanos crushes it to reveal that it is the Space Stone and adds it to his Gauntlet.

The fact that this powerful stone is the source of Captain Marvel’s powers could have major implications for how she might be able to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Fury’s eye

Fury loses the use of his eye in this movie

Looks like the story about how Fury lost his eye isn’t as dramatic as he has had people believing over the years.

Actually, he loses the use of his right eye because Goose scratches him but because the cat isn’t a cat, rather a Flerken, it does far more damage.

The Avengers Initiative

Avengers Initiative starts with Carol (credit: Marvel Studios)

The Avengers Initiative wasn’t originally going to be called that by Fury, it was actually going to be called The Protector Initiative.

However, he renames it Avenger after seeing Captain Carol “Avenger” Danvers is written on the side of her plane.

Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer

Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace, second from left) meets Captain Marvel. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

