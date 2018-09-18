'Captain Marvel' first trailer: Brie Larson debuts as Earth's Mightiest Hero ready to take on the Skrulls

The first trailer for Captain Marvel has arrived showing Brie Larson in action as Earth’s Mightiest Hero.

We meet our titular hero (AKA Carol Danvers), a former US airforce pilot, in the mid-’90s after she has already acquired her superhuman powers from an explosion of a Kree device. The Kree are an advanced alien species that we find her working with as part of their elite military squad Starforce to defend the Kree Empire.

In the trailer, we see her crash land on Earth having forgotten that she had a life there and only now that she’s back on the planet is she starting to remember her human history.

“I keep having these memories,” she tells NickFury. “I see flashes, I think I have a life here but Ican’t tell if its real.”

In the film’s version of the team, she’s joined by Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou’s Korath the Pursuer – who we already met in Guardians of the Galaxy – Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva, Rune Temte’s Bron-Char, Algenis Perez Soto’s Att-Lass and Jude Law’s Mar-Vell.

Captain Marvel first poster revealed alongside the trailer More

In the Marvel Comics, Mar-Vell is the original Captain Marvel who meets Carol through his human alter-ego Walter Lawson. The two have a romantic relationship but it’s unclear if this will transfer to the big screen.

Minn-Erva is also an adversary of Mar-Vell and Captain Marvel in the comics, so it’s likely we’ll see her turn against her teammates at some point, though the main antagonists will be the Skrulls led by Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos.

Captain Marvel first trailer More

The Kree-Skrull War is one of the most enduring narratives of the Marvel Comics, and it is finally being brought to the big screen in Captain Marvel. The Skrulls are a shape-shifting race who have infiltrated Earth and secured the highest positions of power including, in some cases, taking the place of some major superheroes.

In the new film, Talos is a Skrull commander who is posing as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the Skrulls continue their effort for intergalactic domination.

The film also sees a young Nick Fury – AKA Samuel L. Jackson – way before he’s become the non-nonsense, somewhat cynical director of S.H.I.E.L.D. that we know and love.

He’s just an agent at this point and Captain Marvel is the first superhero he’s come into contact with so Jackson has had to start again with his performance in order to reflect a Fury before his MCU debut ten years ago.

Starforce is the Kree Empire’s elite military team More

“I’ll read something, and I’ll read it as present Nick Fury, and I’ll go, ‘He would never do this…he’s not in that place yet,’” Jackson told Entertainment Weekly.

The film will also see his first meeting with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) too, which will hopefully make for a comical moment.

Captain Marvel is the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a female director, with Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck taking on both directing and writing duties, the latter with help from female writers including Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Carly Mensch (Glow), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider).

Captain Marvel is expected in cinemas 8 March, 2019

