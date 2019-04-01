Captain Marvel will hit a huge box office milestone very soon

From Digital Spy

Brie Larson's MCU solo epic Captain Marvel is set to hit the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

At the time of writing, overall sales for the Marvel blockbuster amount to $990 million, which further shows the studio's grip on the industry.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

Related: 10 questions that need answering after Captain Marvel

According to Box Office Mojo, Captain Marvel has now amassed $353 million in North America, while a whopping $636.8 million has rolled in from everywhere else.

It's come within a month of its release, too, so there will be plenty more to come in the weeks ahead.

Marvel continues to barge down the billionaire club's door, with the likes of Black Panther, all three Avengers movies, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War reaching the milestone figure.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

Elsewhere, Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently weighed in on furry friend Goose's future – admitting that he loves the idea of her getting her own short on new streaming service Disney+.

"That's one of the fun things about Disney+ is we could actually do ideas like that," he said.

"The fun thing about introducing new characters and all these movies is suddenly going from a character that maybe you'd heard of if you'd read the books, but if you hadn't, you'd never heard of him.

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

"And then you see the movie, you go, 'I want to see more of that character'. And the fact that you and other people are asking, 'When do we see more of the cat?' The question is 'how long – what is the lifespan of a flerken?' It's a good question."



Captain Marvel is out now.





Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)