'Captain Marvel' introduces a Marvellous tribute to Stan Lee

Captain Marvel will be the first MCU movie released since Stan Lee’s death and its tribute is wonderful.

Lee passed away in November having already completed his cameo appearance in the Brie Larson-led movie but it seems Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige went one step further.

At the beginning of every Marvel movie, there is a sequence that flashes images from the comic books, and the live-action heroes until it transforms into the Marvel Studios logo.

Here’s an example:

In the Captain Marvel sequence, practically every Stan Lee cameos from the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appear instead of the superheroes and it is an emotional sight.

“Thank you Stan” then appears and in the screening Yahoo Movies UK attended an almighty cheer broke at this moment.

There are several Marvel movies expected for release in 2019 but it’s unclear just how many more cameos of Lee there will be.





It’s likely he would have filmed one for Avengers: Endgame as it was shot back-to-back with Infinity War way before his death and he appeared in that Avengers movie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected in cinemas this summer, while on the Fox side of things there is both X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants set for 2019 releases too.

We’ll have to wait and see until each one’s release to know for sure… fingers crossed they do.