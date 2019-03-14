Captain Marvel joins the team for epic new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer

Fresh from her all-conquering solo adventure, Captain Marvel has joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for the first full-length Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers shows up right at the end, in what could be Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. Before that though, there’s loads of new footage to sift through, including one shot that confirms Robert Downey’s Jr.’s Tony Stark makes it back to earth. The previous trailers have shown Tony in dire straits, stranded in space, after his battle with Thanos on Titan in Infinity War.

But now Tony is back on Earth, striding purposefully through the Avengers compound, with the remaining Avengers… and Karen Gillan’s Nebula, who was also left behind on Titan.

They’re all wearing new white costumes, that look very similar to the white suit worn by Hank Pym to explore the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp. That film also set up the idea of the time travel being possible in the Quantum Realm, which seems to confirm the long-standing theory that Endgame would feature time travel.





The rest of the trailer cannily reuses footage from the previous 20+ MCU films to great effect.

Synopsis: The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Kevin Feige produces “Avengers: Endgame,” and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Avengers: Endgame is in UK cinemas from 25 April.