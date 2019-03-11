'Captain Marvel' lands the sixth-biggest debut of all time

Captain Marvel has pummelled the international box office, scoring the sixth-biggest movie debut of all time.

The new Marvel adventure made $153 million in the US, with a worldwide figure of $455 million in all.

It come in just behind Avengers: Infinity War, The Fate of the Furious, Star Wars: The Force Awaken, Jurassic World and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two.

It's also the best start for a Marvel movie since Black Panther made $202 million on its opening weekend in 2018.





The movie also did huge business in China, making $89.3 million over the weekend, only bettered by Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War.

The 90s-set origin story of pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and her transformation into an all-powerful super-being, has landed solidly with critics too.

It’s currently riding a very respectable 80 percent ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

And all achieved in spite of a trolling campaign which saw some corners of the internet hoping to deride the film before even having seen it.

Captain Marvel is out now across the UK.




