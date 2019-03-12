'Captain Marvel' may have sneaked in two major comic cameos

It looks like Captain Marvel included two massive comic-book cameos – with one featuring a character we’ve seen onscreen before.

But let’s start with the clearest cameo, which was almost certainly deliberate, if a little subtle.

Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar) is the daughter of Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who is the best friend of pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Captain Marvel.

Comic-book fans will recognise that name. As an adult, Monica Rambeau is a major black female superhero who’s also gone by the secret identities of Photon, Spectrum and – significantly – another version of Captain Marvel.

So Marvel were basically stealth setting up a potential future reboot, which we’re sure Brie Larson will be happy about. But with Captain Marvel going great guns at the global box office, we might have to wait a while before Larson hangs up her super-suit.

But there’s another potential cameo, even if this is a little bit more tenuous. Still, it’s an interesting fan theory, which appeared over at Reddit. According to chrisHANDmade, the moment where Carol Danvers sees a shooting star with Monica Rambeau, they’re actually looking at Peter Quill being taken from earth. Yep, seriously.

The maths adds up, we know the main events of Captain Marvel happen in 1995, and in the credits, the two Monicas are listed as ‘Monica Rambeau (11 years old)’ and ‘Monica Rambeau (4 years old).’ That’s a seven year gap, and 1995 minus 7 is 1988, which is the year Peter was taken.

Look, we said it was tenuous, but it’s a very fun easter egg if it’s revealed later down the line (possibly after Endgame).



