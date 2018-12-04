'Captain Marvel' merchandise range revealed

From Yahoo Entertainment

Captain Marvel is getting ready for her close-up.

On the heels of the breathtaking new trailer, and with just over three months until the superhero film’s 8 March release, anticipation is building for the next instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, the ace pilot infused with alien DNA to become the high-octane title character, Captain Marvel represents a key addition to the MCU, introducing a hero teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War who will have a major role in the upcoming Avengers 4.

Over the past several days, we’ve seen leaks of some of the upcoming Captain Marvel toys and merchandise, with fans scouring blurry images on sketchy sites for clues to the film. Well, forget those low-res, unofficial photos: Yahoo has the official first look at the full gamut of Captain Marvel tie-in products, from action figures to watches, T-shirts to a Schwinn bicycle, which will begin rolling out in January. Scroll down for the goods, beginning with the toys, which offer some tantalising tidbits about the film’s plot.





Hasbro has two different Captain Marvel lines in the works: an 11.5-inch doll that comes with Danvers’s beloved cat, Goose (who is called “Chewie” in the comics in a nod to Star Wars, but whose name has been changed for the film); and a deluxe 6-inch “Marvel Legends” figure with changeable hands and heads.

Captain Marvel has her own potent gauntlet, as evidenced by Hasbro’s Photo Power FX Glove, which will feature light and sound effects based on the film.

Meanwhile, the first Lego set based on Captain Marvel is “The Skrull Attack.” The package sets the scene thusly:

Fly with Captain Marvel and Nick Fury to rescue Goose the cat from Talos the Skrull! Zoom over the desert with Fury in his awesome Quinjet. Watch out for the Talos’s stud shooter. Fire 4 missiles at once with each of the jet’s flick-missile shooters and attack with Captain Marvel’s power energy. Then grab Goose, place her in the back of the jet and fly away!

