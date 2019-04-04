'Captain Marvel' soars past $1 billion at the box office

Captain Marvel has smashed through $1 billion (nearly £760 million) at the worldwide box office.

It makes it the seventh Marvel movie to pass the billion mark, having made $358 million in the US, and $644 million around the world, with $38.7 million coming from UK receipts.

Joining other billion dollar movies Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War, it brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s war chest to a massive $18.5 billion since it launched back in 2012.

The movie also scored the second highest opening weekend of all time for a movie with a female lead, and the sixth-highest global opening of all time.

Brie Larson, who plays the superhero currently most pivotal to the MCU, was quick to celebrate the impressive milestone.

Our girl Carol Danvers just joined the One Billion Club! Thank you endlessly for helping us cross this milestone. It has been a pleasure sharing this character with the world. I’ve loved seeing the cosplay, fan art and passionate words about our HERo. Higher Further Faster baby! pic.twitter.com/mOZcUt8L5q — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 3, 2019





Higher, further, faster indeed.

Captain Marvel is out now across the UK, with Avengers: Endgame set for April 25.



