'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson hits back in sexist 'smile' row

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (Credit: Marvel/Disney)

It’s not merely old ladies who feel a bit threatened by Captain Marvel – there are clearly some gents out there too who are already feeling the need to belittle the MCU’s latest hero.

A Twitter user going by the charming handle of ‘Turd Flinging Monkey’, took it upon himself to ‘fix’ Brie Larson in a shot from the forthcoming movie’s recent trailer debut.

Apparently she’s not smiling enough in it, an issue that rarely – actually, make that never – seems to come up with male superheroes, and alludes to a common trend in sexist catcalling online.

“I fixed Captain Marvel,” he captioned, after slapping a smile on a shot of the moody and brooding Carol Danvers.

(Credit: Twitter)

Pleasingly, it was dealt with swiftly and decisively.





And best of all…


But it was Larson herself had the last word on the matter.

“You can be you,” read a message on her Instagram story. “That means you can smile or not, you can be strong in the ways you want to be.

“You can own who you are. If anyone tells you different, don’t trust them.”

(Credit: Instagram/Brie Larson)

Mic drop.

