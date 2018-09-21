'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson hits back in sexist 'smile' row

It’s not merely old ladies who feel a bit threatened by Captain Marvel – there are clearly some gents out there too who are already feeling the need to belittle the MCU’s latest hero.

A Twitter user going by the charming handle of ‘Turd Flinging Monkey’, took it upon himself to ‘fix’ Brie Larson in a shot from the forthcoming movie’s recent trailer debut.

Apparently she’s not smiling enough in it, an issue that rarely – actually, make that never – seems to come up with male superheroes, and alludes to a common trend in sexist catcalling online.

“I fixed Captain Marvel,” he captioned, after slapping a smile on a shot of the moody and brooding Carol Danvers.

Pleasingly, it was dealt with swiftly and decisively.

I agree, Captain Marvel needs to smile more, so she fits in with the rest of the universe pic.twitter.com/CAJ7MzUOxK — Jane Ritt ⚡️ (@heymermaid) September 19, 2018





The first season of Jessica Jones literally had a villain that used mind control to force the female protagonist to smile. Aside from this, Jessica Jones was pretty stoic most of the time. Not a lot of smiling. The show was wildly successful. Captain Marvel will be too. https://t.co/dAZObR9oM8 — Nick Ulanowski (@StarvingAuthor) September 19, 2018





So creepy. SO weird. These manchildren are so afraid of a reality they can't control. Shifting attitudes that don't cater to and favor their lame interests are going to swallow them whole soon and I look forward to that day. I hope Captain Marvel NEVER SMILES. Just to piss em off — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) September 19, 2018





I saw some dude use an app to make Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel smile more, so I thought I’d do the same with the male Marvel superheroes. I think we can all agree that this is a totally normal, non-creepy thing to do. pic.twitter.com/jLONpjGQch — David Chen (@davechensky) September 20, 2018





And best of all…

"You know, you should really smile more. You have such a pretty-" #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/wuMcaAzilu — Katie Schenkel 🏰♥️ (@JustPlainTweets) September 19, 2018





But it was Larson herself had the last word on the matter.

“You can be you,” read a message on her Instagram story. “That means you can smile or not, you can be strong in the ways you want to be.

“You can own who you are. If anyone tells you different, don’t trust them.”

Mic drop.

