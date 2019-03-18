'Captain Marvel' surging towards $1 billion box office

Captain Marvel had a second solid weekend at the box office, hauling in just shy of $200 million (£151 million) in the US and abroad.

It’s now topped $760 million in all worldwide, meaning that it’s highly likely that it will join Marvel’s group of movies that have topped $1 billion (around £755 million) in the coming weeks.

Turnout dipped 54.8 percent, which sounds like a worrying figure, but puts it solidly above the average second week drop-off for Marvel movies.

If Brie Larson’s newest superhero does push past the $1 billion mark, Captain Marvel would be the seventh Marvel production to do so, after all three Avengers movies, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

It’s made $266 million alone in the US over 10 days on release, with the UK market contributing $16 million to the total, according to Box Office Mojo.

It’s also already topped $100 million in China, with South Korea turning out a surprisingly substantial $24 million.

The huge turnout is a rebuke against online trolls, who had tried to scupper the film’s online reception with false reviews.

Rather, the movie has been round well-received by critics.

Marvel fans will also likely have been buoyed by Carol Danvers’ first appearance in the trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which will arrive hot on the heels of Captain Marvel on April 25.

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Captain Marvel is out now across the UK.



