'Captain Marvel' trailer: The best memes and reactions to Brie Larson's MCU debut

The big film news this week was the release of the first Captain Marvel teaser trailer and it caused quite a stir online.
The film introduces Brie Larson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular hero, real name Carol Danvers who, after an extended absence from Earth where she develops superhuman powers, crash lands back onto the planet and begins a fight to stop a deviant alien foe from taking over.
The first trailer has been wildly praised by fans and elicited some of the best reactions and memes to its content.
Here are some of the best Yahoo Movies UK has seen so far.
It’s rejuvenated people.
me before and after watching the captain marvel trailer pic.twitter.com/8d5C88svLx
— hels (@winterboobuck) September 19, 2018
this trailer has restorative powers https://t.co/j0vuLZA7Mm
— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) September 18, 2018
Me before and after seeing the #CaptainMarvel trailer pic.twitter.com/i9OhupnK1b
— Sophie ︽✵︽ 🌟💥🌟 (@RHODEYSTVRKS) September 18, 2018
And they loved seeing these guys back in action.
HERE COMES THE MEN IN BLACK, GALAXY DEFENDERS! 👏🏾👏🏾#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/NsANLl78U1
— Jamal The Weeknd (@reggiegotlag) September 18, 2018
If Coulson and Fury don't roll up on #CaptainMarvel with the MIB theme playing I'm gonna be disappointed.
— Spenser (@Spensaur_3D) September 18, 2018
appreciation post for young nick fury and phil coulson#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/PYQtse0HHo
— антрикси (@untrixie) September 18, 2018
The Nick Fury prequel looks good, especially the Captain Marvel parts.
— Mundy (@dickfundy) September 18, 2018
The film sees Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury with both his eyes though it seems we’ll actually see how he ended up with one too.
“The last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye.” – Nick Fury. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/2q6YQGBtgh
— Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) September 18, 2018
The trailer really got Marvel’s toxic male fandom in their feelings.
captain marvel: h-
toxic mysoginist fanboys: pic.twitter.com/2J5Lx1MHHm
— shai stark (@quill_rocket) September 19, 2018
seeing men complain about the captain marvel trailer pic.twitter.com/2A3UhChi16
— captain marvel is a lesbian icon (@femaleuprising) September 18, 2018
Others were loving the ’90s throwbacks.
I like the idea that Nick Fury has kept the same pager around for 3 decades but made a few improvements to it over the years. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/3bS5yeaqNy
— Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) September 18, 2018
*Sees BlockBusters in Captain Marvel trailer*
Oh you old old pic.twitter.com/fLu4Fx41YG
— Da God (@1804Jay_) September 18, 2018
Me: Just how 90s is #CaptainMarvel going to be?
Captain Marvel trailer: pic.twitter.com/PNf6MTv6ic
— Kimani Wilson-Hunte (@KWilsonHunte) September 18, 2018
A lot of people loved Captain Marvel punching an old woman in the face, though some were perplexed.
Yooo why did Captain Marvel punch that old lady like that I’m screaming pic.twitter.com/zOrAHHP2xf
— ross geller hate page. (@_Rozayyy) September 18, 2018
Wait, did #CaptainMarvel just punch an old lady? pic.twitter.com/Xea1OZGT8r
— Derek Koehler (@DietCocaKoehler) September 18, 2018
"Did #CaptainMarvel just punch an old lady!?"
-Everyone who doesn't know what Skrulls are pic.twitter.com/Wp6MAalWjh
— Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) September 18, 2018
For those who aren’t familiar with the Marvel Comics, Skrulls were an alien race who had the ability to shape-shift and spent a lot of time infiltrating Earth’s highest ranks to sure power.
The Skrulls and the Kree – the alien race that Carol becomes a part of after a device it created inadvertently gives her powers – have long been enemies so it’s likely, she saw through this Skrull’s old lady disguise and dealt with the Deviant accordingly.
The Captain Marvel poster also had a special furry addition – Carol’s ‘cat’ Chewie.
You, a fan: That Captain Marvel trailer is crazy super boss!
Me, an intellectual: Chewie the Flerken is crashing the poster, give this movie all the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Rk0DZmy1mN
— Jackson Lanzing writes weird. (@JacksonLanzing) September 18, 2018
Um… that is a cat. Captain Marvel has a cat. His name is Chewie. He is a Flerken. Space cat. pic.twitter.com/a6RbXWBOG8
— Erin (@ondiv) September 18, 2018
if chewie is in captain marvel, does this mean we’re getting star wars references too??? pic.twitter.com/WEUVfFQxAg
— 𝘵𝘫 // #𝘏𝘌𝘙𝘰 (@flerkendanvers) September 18, 2018
Chewie is the name of Carol’s pet cat who she discovers is actually a flerken, an alien species, after Rocket the Raccoon points it out to her.
The flerken is a rare breed that has tentacles, lay eggs and has the ability to travel between dimension because of pocket realities in its body that exist between time and space in other worlds, so these creatures are worth a lot on the black market.
Chewie was the last of her species until she laid 117 eggs so there are now a recorded 118 of them in the universe. Hopefully, we’ll more than just her butt in the movie.
Captain Marvel will be in cinemas on 8 March, 2019
