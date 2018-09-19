'Captain Marvel' trailer: The best memes and reactions to Brie Larson's MCU debut

The big film news this week was the release of the first Captain Marvel teaser trailer and it caused quite a stir online.

The film introduces Brie Larson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the titular hero, real name Carol Danvers who, after an extended absence from Earth where she develops superhuman powers, crash lands back onto the planet and begins a fight to stop a deviant alien foe from taking over.

The first trailer has been wildly praised by fans and elicited some of the best reactions and memes to its content.

Here are some of the best Yahoo Movies UK has seen so far.

It’s rejuvenated people.

me before and after watching the captain marvel trailer pic.twitter.com/8d5C88svLx — hels (@winterboobuck) September 19, 2018





this trailer has restorative powers https://t.co/j0vuLZA7Mm — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) September 18, 2018





Me before and after seeing the #CaptainMarvel trailer pic.twitter.com/i9OhupnK1b — Sophie ︽✵︽ 🌟💥🌟 (@RHODEYSTVRKS) September 18, 2018





And they loved seeing these guys back in action.

HERE COMES THE MEN IN BLACK, GALAXY DEFENDERS! 👏🏾👏🏾#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/NsANLl78U1 — Jamal The Weeknd (@reggiegotlag) September 18, 2018





If Coulson and Fury don't roll up on #CaptainMarvel with the MIB theme playing I'm gonna be disappointed. — Spenser (@Spensaur_3D) September 18, 2018





appreciation post for young nick fury and phil coulson#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/PYQtse0HHo — антрикси (@untrixie) September 18, 2018





The Nick Fury prequel looks good, especially the Captain Marvel parts. — Mundy (@dickfundy) September 18, 2018





The film sees Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury with both his eyes though it seems we’ll actually see how he ended up with one too.

“The last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye.” – Nick Fury. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/2q6YQGBtgh — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) September 18, 2018





The trailer really got Marvel’s toxic male fandom in their feelings.

captain marvel: h- toxic mysoginist fanboys: pic.twitter.com/2J5Lx1MHHm — shai stark (@quill_rocket) September 19, 2018





seeing men complain about the captain marvel trailer pic.twitter.com/2A3UhChi16 — captain marvel is a lesbian icon (@femaleuprising) September 18, 2018





Others were loving the ’90s throwbacks.

I like the idea that Nick Fury has kept the same pager around for 3 decades but made a few improvements to it over the years. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/3bS5yeaqNy — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) September 18, 2018





*Sees BlockBusters in Captain Marvel trailer* Oh you old old pic.twitter.com/fLu4Fx41YG — Da God (@1804Jay_) September 18, 2018





Me: Just how 90s is #CaptainMarvel going to be? Captain Marvel trailer: pic.twitter.com/PNf6MTv6ic — Kimani Wilson-Hunte (@KWilsonHunte) September 18, 2018





A lot of people loved Captain Marvel punching an old woman in the face, though some were perplexed.

Yooo why did Captain Marvel punch that old lady like that I’m screaming pic.twitter.com/zOrAHHP2xf — ross geller hate page. (@_Rozayyy) September 18, 2018









"Did #CaptainMarvel just punch an old lady!?"

-Everyone who doesn't know what Skrulls are pic.twitter.com/Wp6MAalWjh — Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) September 18, 2018





For those who aren’t familiar with the Marvel Comics, Skrulls were an alien race who had the ability to shape-shift and spent a lot of time infiltrating Earth’s highest ranks to sure power.

The Skrulls and the Kree – the alien race that Carol becomes a part of after a device it created inadvertently gives her powers – have long been enemies so it’s likely, she saw through this Skrull’s old lady disguise and dealt with the Deviant accordingly.

The Captain Marvel poster also had a special furry addition – Carol’s ‘cat’ Chewie.

You, a fan: That Captain Marvel trailer is crazy super boss! Me, an intellectual: Chewie the Flerken is crashing the poster, give this movie all the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Rk0DZmy1mN — Jackson Lanzing writes weird. (@JacksonLanzing) September 18, 2018





Um… that is a cat. Captain Marvel has a cat. His name is Chewie. He is a Flerken. Space cat. pic.twitter.com/a6RbXWBOG8 — Erin (@ondiv) September 18, 2018





if chewie is in captain marvel, does this mean we’re getting star wars references too??? pic.twitter.com/WEUVfFQxAg — 𝘵𝘫 // #𝘏𝘌𝘙𝘰 (@flerkendanvers) September 18, 2018

Story Continues