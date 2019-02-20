'Captain Marvel' has two post-credit scenes

Captain Marvel will continue Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition with post-credit scenes.

The Brie Larson-led superhero film has been screened for some critics and it has been revealed that two will appear: one mid-credits and the other at the very end.

So far there is only speculation as to what these scenes might revolve around.

One Reddit theory doing the rounds is that Nick Fury and Captain Marvel will meet Doctor Strange because they reckon the Sorcerer Supreme will go back in time to warn them of the impending Thanos threat.

Another darker theory suggests that Carol Danvers will fall victim to the Snap in the mid-credit scene.

Everyone is keeping pretty quiet for the moment to prevent spoilers coming out but Kevin Feige explained why he was so keen on post-credit scenes in general.

“Movies bring people together, but they also bring people together behind the scenes,” he said at BAFTA’s 2018 Britannia Awards. “At Marvel Studios, we’ve been putting a scene after the end credits in all of our films since the very beginning. The fans love it – it’s a tease of something to come.





“But the real bonus is that the audience is going to sit there and look at all the names of the hundreds of thousands of people who work so hard to bring these movies to life. That really inspired me as a kid, to see all those names, and I hope it inspires people today.”

The initial reviews so far for Captain Marvel have been glowing but there are some haters who are posting fake reviews in order to drop the film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The attack seems to be in response to Brie Larson and her push for better diversity and representation in the world of film criticism and her general feminist outlook.

Captain Marvel heads to UK cinemas on Friday 8 March.

