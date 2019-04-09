Captain Marvel vows to tackle Thanos in first 'Avengers: Endgame' clip

Being decimated by a galactic warlord with a Snapture-causing gauntlet is enough to shake anyone’s confidence. So it’s no wonder that the surviving members of Earth’s mightiest team of heroes seem uncertain how to proceed in the wake of their utter rout at the fists of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. That uncertainty is on display in this new clip from Avengers: Endgame, which premiered on Good Morning America on Monday.

An extended version of a sequence that’s been featured in several of the movie’s early trailers, it’s a clip that exposes the fault lines between some of the team’s members, as well as the fighting spirit of the latest soldier to enter the fray, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Taking place after the Captain Marvel mid-credits scene that showed Carol Danvers meeting her new comrades — including Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk and War Machine — the sequence begins with a spirited debate over how the Avengers should respond to a fresh sighting of Thanos and his reality-altering Infinity Stones. “We’d be going in short-handed, you know,” says Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who knows all too well how powerful Thanos is. Rhodey (Don Cheadle) agrees that a head-on confrontation would be a mistake: “He’s still got the stones.”

Captain Marvel means business in the first clip from Avengers: Endgame. (Marvel Studios/YouTube) More

Carol, on the other hand, is all for throwing caution to the wind. “Let’s go get him,” she says, adding that after their resounding victory, they’ll be able to use the stones themselves to bring back the 50 percent of the population who turned to ash. The other captain in the room (Chris Evans) signs on to this plan of attack immediately, but it’s far from unanimous. “How do we know it’s going to end any differently than before?” asks Banner, while Rhodey demands to know where Danvers has been for the past 20 years.

“There are a lot of other planets in the universe, and unfortunately they didn’t have you guys,” she responds without missing a beat. Thor then cuts off all floor debate with his version of a mic drop, standing toe-to-toe with Carol and giving her his seal of approval.

Based on this clip, it’s increasingly clear that Endgame isn’t going to make audiences wait three hours for the rematch between the Avengers and Thanos. A popular Reddit theory suggests that Captain Marvel’s plan to take the fight directly to him results in a resounding victory for our heroes, allowing them to avenge the fallen … but not bring them back.

That particular goal is almost certainly going to involve time travel, made possible via the time vortexes to parallel realities that exist inside the Quantum Realm. In fact, we’ve already caught a glimpse of the uniforms they’ll likely be wearing when they make that trip and, for that particular mission, there don’t appear to be any dissenters. Go get ‘em, guys.

Avengers: Endgame premieres 25 April.

Reporting by Ethan Alter, Yahoo Entertainment