Captain Marvel will ‘shake things up’ with the Avengers in Phase 4 says Gemma Chan (exclusive)

Captain Marvel is in cinemas a week today (just in time for National Women’s Day, on 9 March), and Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva is one of the most striking characters in the film.

Minn-Erva works closely with Captain Marvel in the movie, so who better to ask about how she thinks Carol Danvers will get on with the Avengers during Phase 4 of the MCU?

“I think she’s going to shake things up. I’m looking forward to her coming in there. There’s quite a few egos in there, but she’s clearly the most powerful out of all of them,” Chan says.

Captain Marvel director Anna Boden agrees. “It’ll be really, really fun to see her interact with the rest of the gang.”

Should Thanos be worried?

“Absolutely,” says Chan.

“I think anyone who wants to go up against Captain Marvel ought to be worried,” co-director Ryan Fleck says.

But, when you’re looking forward to Phase 4, don’t expect the directing team behind Captain Marvel to turn up in the credits of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, even if Captain Marvel does feel, at times, like an audition reel for that film.

“We love those movies. But it’s got James [Gunn] written all over it to us, and I don’t think that that’s a world that we would jump into,” Boden confirms.

“Those are tough shoes to fill,” Fleck agrees.

As for Captain Marvel 2 (which might not arrive until phase 5), Chan has a clear idea about what she’d like to see in the movie.

“Where has she been all this time? It’ll be interesting to see what she’s been up to in the far-flung reaches of the galaxy. Filling in the gaps, and continuing with this idea of her searching for who she is, searching for her identity, going further along that road.”

Captain Marvel is in cinemas in the UK on March 9.