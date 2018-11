From the director of Rise of the Planet of the Apes comes a smart sci-fi thriller in the vein of District 9 and Arrival. Set in a Chicago neighbourhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. Directed by Rupert Wyatt, and starring John Goodman and Academy Award-nominee Vera Farmiga.

Captive State will be coming to UK cinemas in 2019.