Carey Mulligan: Film sets are still difficult for mothers

Carey Mulligan has said that being a mother in the film business – and especially working on film sets – is not getting any easier.

The 33-year-old actress is a mother of two with her husband Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford & Sons.

But she’s revealed that she’s never worked on a film set where there are childcare provisions.

She told the Radio Times: “I don’t think being a working mother in our industry has been made that much easier.

“It’s incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive.

“I’ve never, ever been on a set where they have childcare, but I’ve been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children.”

Of her new movie Wildlife, she added that ‘loads of the crew had kids, but they had to arrange childcare’, and that some kind of potential care options for those with children could transform the industry.

“It’s always incredibly complicated,” she said. “It would make it possible for a lot of talented people to come and do their job. At the moment, it’s limiting.”

Mulligan also spoke about the issues facing actresses who are pregnant, adding that many feel that they have to ‘hide it’.

The actress was pregnant while making the BBC Two drama Collateral last year, but when the show’s writer David Hare found out, he re-wrote her character as being pregnant.

“I don’t think we’re at the level where it’s acceptable across the board yet,” she said. “I think if people can hide it, they do.”

Wildlife, directed by Paul Dano and also starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is out on November 9.

