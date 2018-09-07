'Carry On' star Liz Fraser dies at 88

Liz Fraser, the actress who starred in a host of Carry On movies, has died at the age of 88.

Fraser appeared in the memorable instalments Carry On Cabby, Carry On Cruising, Carry On Regardless and Carry On Behind, alongside the likes of Kenneth Williams and Sid James.

Born in Southwark in London, her first movie role was in the Ealing comedy Touch and Go in 1955, followed by The Smallest Show On Earth in 1957, the first of several times she would work with Peter Sellers, notably playing his wife in the screen classic I’m Alright Jack in 1959.

However, it was her roles in the Carry On films which cemented her stardom, though she was reportedly fired by producer Peter Rogers after she criticised the films, and suggested that could be better marketed.

On TV, she appeared in Tony Hancock’s iconic Hancock’s Half Hour, and also secured a role in Britain’s first soap opera, Sixpenny Corner, as well as appearances on Benny Hill’s TV shows.

Latterly she worked on shows including Birds of a Feather, Minder, Foyle’s War, Last of the Summer Wine and Holby City.

She also starred in the bawdy sex comedies Adventures of a Taxi Driver, Confessions from a Holiday Camp, and Confessions of a Driving Instructor.

In tribute, The British Comedy Society called her ‘a delight’.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Michael Armstrong, who worked with Fraser on Adventures of a Private Eye, described her ‘one of the greatest comedic actresses of her era’.

My lovely Liz Fraser has died. I'm too upset to speak of our personal relationship over the years but will state: as one of the greatest comedic actresses of her era on stage & screen, her legacy of work will serve as a masterclass for future generations. RIP, dearest Liz. X🌹X pic.twitter.com/OMPGriOLDm — Michael Armstrong (@authorisedMA) September 6, 2018





Former co-star Robin Askwith added:

I sat down for dinner in our favourite restaurant,Osteria 430,with Liz to discuss our upcoming bath scene

I felt something licking my groin!

"Er,what's going on Liz?"

Without a flicker

"That's just Banjo"

Her beloved Bassett hound,of course

R.I.P.Liz Frazer

Never dull! pic.twitter.com/xLO7JDMtR3 — Robin Askwith (@Robin_Askwith) September 7, 2018





