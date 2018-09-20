Cary Joji Fukunaga will replace Danny Boyle as the director of Bond 25

Cary Joji Fukunaga has been announced as the director of Bond 25.

The appointment of the True Detective helmsman was announced via the official Bond Twitter account, along with a release date now slated for February 14, 2020.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020,” read the statement.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” added producers Wilson and Broccoli.

Fukunaga replaces Danny Boyle in the director’s chair, after he unexpectedly pulled out in August, citing ‘creative differences’ with Wilson and Broccoli, throwing the production into turmoil.

Fukunaga’s appointment appears to have been a well-kept secret, with rumours surrounding directors Yann Demange and S.J. Clarkson as possible replacements for Boyle.

He’s best known for helming the first series of HBO’s True Detective, starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, which was hailed for its well-paced storytelling as well as its technical prowess.

He also directed a 2011 adaptation of Jane Eyre starring Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender, and the acclaimed Beasts of No Nation for Netflix, with Idris Elba.

Fukunaga was also in line to direct the recent adaptation of Stephen King’s It, having worked extensively on its pre-production, though he exited before filming began.

Meanwhile, upcoming for the director is Maniac, the hotly anticipated black comedy series for Netflix, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, which premieres tomorrow.

The release date is a shift from tradition, with Bond movies usually released in November or December, however, due to Boyle’s unexpected exit, clearly something had to give in terms of scheduling, with a November 2019 release looking increasingly unlikely.

Following the departure of Boyle, and his long-time writing partner John Hodge, a script by Bond regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade is now said to be in the offing.

They’ve penned every Bond movie since The World Is Not Enough, right up to the most recent movie Spectre.

