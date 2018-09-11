Casting For The 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Has Reportedly Started

From Esquire

The final season of Game of Thrones is rolling its siege towers slowly up to HBO's castle walls, and while that's where the story will end for Jon Snow, Danaerys and their pals, Jane Goldman's prequel series set thousands of years before is just about to get going properly - and it looks like the casting process has started.

The GoT fan site Watchers on the Wall has intel that British and Norwegian casting agencies are looking out for four young actors for an untitled project, but as it starts shooting in February next year, and longtime Goldman-collaborator Lucinda Syson is the casting director, more enthusiastic sleuths reckon this might be the one.

That does mean the casting isn't being handled by Nina Gold, though, unlike the rest of the GoT casting since its own pilot, which might be a reason to simmer down and stop getting overexcited.

Either way, the National Youth Theatre's notice says that the production is after four series regulars: 'S', a black woman between 24 and 32; 'I', a white woman between 17 and 25; 'A', a mixed race man between 17 and 22; and 'F', a black woman between 16 and 16 and 23.

The prequel, which will focus on the 'Long Night' era of Westeros' history, is expected to drop in 2020.

