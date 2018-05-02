Cate Blanchett: Harvey Weinstein was inappropriate with me

The actress said she hopes he goes to prison following allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer.

Cate Blanchett has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of behaving inappropriately towards her.

She is the latest Hollywood star to make allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer, following claims by others including Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Blanchett has appeared in a number of films produced by Weinstein, including The Talented Mr Ripley, Carol and The Aviator.

In an interview with trade publication Variety, the Australian star was asked if Weinstein sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately towards her.

Blanchett replied: “With me, yes.

“I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable. I mean I got a bad feeling from him. He would often say to me, ‘We’re not friends’.”

When asked what he meant by that, Blanchett replied: “Well, I wouldn’t do what he was asking me to do,” but declined to specify further.

She added: “I’m really interested in the people who have transgressed in ways that are beyond the bounds of offensive, what people like Harvey have done, and there are men across many industries [who have done that].

“He’s been held up as an exemplar because he’s unfortunately typical of certain men. I’m interested in those people being prosecuted. We have to set a legal precedent.

“Part of the mission of Time’s Up is to help those who do not have the capacity to raise the funds to defend themselves and to move toward workplace equality, fairness and safety.

“When legal precedent is set by people being actually convicted, then other people can benefit from that because those precedents have been set.

“But me fuelling the gossip and accounts? There’s enough out there.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women and is the subject of police investigations in London, New York and Los Angeles.

He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

When asked if she thought Weinstein could go to jail, Blanchett responded: “Well, I hope so.”

Blanchett also spoke about the allegations of sexual abuse against director Woody Allen, made by his daughter Dylan and denied by Allen.

The actress won an Oscar for her role in Allen’s film Blue Jasmine.

She said: “Obviously, Dylan Farrow has been living in a world of pain, and if the case has not been properly tried, then it needs to be reopened and go back into court, because that’s a place where those things get solved.”

