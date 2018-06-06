Cate Blanchett says she tried to get out of Ocean’s 8

Stop what you’re doing, and watch this Today Show interview. Packing more laughs into five minutes than some sitcoms manage in a season, it sees Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson trolling each other during what’s supposed to be an interview about Ocean’s 8.


Best bit? When asked who signed on to the film first, the pair reveal it was Blanchett – before Cate says, “I tried to get out of it when I heard what the rest of the cast was going to be, but they wouldn’t let me.”

We’re pretty sure she’s joking (there isn’t a single second of seriousness in the entire interview – which includes a moment where Blanchett climbs onto Paulson’s lap), especially when you take a look at the Ocean’s 8 cast, which includes Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Paulson herself – a gang anyone would be proud to be a part of.

Let’s hope the film’s as good as the above tweet – and that it includes at least one reference to Blanchett’s Oscar (which comes up a LOT during the interview).

Check out the official Ocean’s 8 synopsis.

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take — a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target — a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

Ocean’s 8 is released in UK cinemas on 22 June.


