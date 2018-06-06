Cate Blanchett says she tried to get out of Ocean’s 8

Stop what you’re doing, and watch this Today Show interview. Packing more laughs into five minutes than some sitcoms manage in a season, it sees Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson trolling each other during what’s supposed to be an interview about Ocean’s 8.

Get the waterproof mascara because @hodakotb could not stop crying from laughing during her interview with @MsSarahPaulson & Cate Blanchett (and even had to call in @savannahguthrie for help)! #Oceans8 pic.twitter.com/eKyd28dzO8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 5, 2018





Best bit? When asked who signed on to the film first, the pair reveal it was Blanchett – before Cate says, “I tried to get out of it when I heard what the rest of the cast was going to be, but they wouldn’t let me.”

We’re pretty sure she’s joking (there isn’t a single second of seriousness in the entire interview – which includes a moment where Blanchett climbs onto Paulson’s lap), especially when you take a look at the Ocean’s 8 cast, which includes Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Paulson herself – a gang anyone would be proud to be a part of.

Let’s hope the film’s as good as the above tweet – and that it includes at least one reference to Blanchett’s Oscar (which comes up a LOT during the interview).

Check out the official Ocean’s 8 synopsis.

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take — a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target — a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

Ocean’s 8 is released in UK cinemas on 22 June.





