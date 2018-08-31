“Wicked” isn’t flying into movie theaters as soon as you’d hoped, Broadway fans. You’ll have “Cats” to comfort you.

Universal Pictures has given the campy Broadway treasure “Cats” the Dec. 20, 2019 release date it had previously staked for “Wicked,” the monster Broadway success also produced by the NBCUniversal holding (which has considerably outgrossed any film from the studio).

Universal said they were tinkering with new dates for “Wicked,” delayed for the moment due to “accommodate production scheduling.”

Also Read: Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen Join 'Cats' Musical Movie

Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper will lead a cast including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden in “Cats,” based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title along with Debra Hayward and Hooper. Cameron Mackintosh, who produced the original “Cats” musical, is also expected to produce the feature adaptation, just as he did with Universal and Working Title’s “Les Miserables.”

Read original story ‘Cats’ Lands ‘Wicked’ Release Date in Universal Movie Musical Shuffle At TheWrap