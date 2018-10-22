Cats movie: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

After tackling Les Misérables, Tom Hooper is now bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical Cats to the screen.

Based on TS Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who, on a special night at the Jellicle Ball, tell their stories to the tribe's leader Old Deuteronomy who must decide which one of the cats will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn.

Its original run saw it open in London's West End in 1981 and in Broadway in 1982, going on to last 21 years in London and 18 years on Broadway, winning a whole host of awards and currently making it the sixth longest-running West End show and the fourth longest-running Broadway show.

After a made-for-TV movie in 1998 and stage revivals in 2014 (West End) and 2016 (Broadway), Cats is pouncing onto the big screen in 2019 and here's everything you need to know so far.

Cats movie cast: Who's in it?

Before we even get onto the cast, it's worth noting that ever since it was officially announced in May 2016, it hasn't been confirmed just what format the movie adaptation of Cats will take.

So we still don't know if the cast will just be wearing cat make-up like in the musical or whether it'll take a motion capture approach or if it'll be some kind of merging of live action with animation or something else entirely.

That being said, we do at least know who'll be starring in it as cast announcements have been coming thick and fast, indicating that filming could be starting soon.

The first bunch of names confirmed for the movie were Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift and Ian McKellen. So far, it's expected that Hudson will play former 'glamour cat' Grizabella and McKellen could be Gus the Theatre Cat, but nothing has been officially finalised.

They were followed in September 2018 by Laurie Davidson and Mette Towley, with Towley expected to play the youngest kitten Jemima.

Further big-name casting arrived in October 2018 as Idris Elba joined and was revealed to potentially be playing the villainous Macavity, who kidnaps Old Deuteronomy and later tries to do the same with Demeter.

Talking of Old Deuteronomy, Judi Dench was announced to be coming on board as the Jellicles' leader which, if confirmed, would be a gender-swapped role as Old Deuteronomy is generally played by a man on-stage. Dench was set to play Grizabella in the original West End production of Cats in 1981, but had to withdraw from the show after snapping her Achilles Tendon.