Channel 4 reveals this year's Christmas TV schedule

The nights are drawing in, the pubs are covered in tinsel and the John Lewis advert has finally graced our screens – and you know what that means. Yes, it's nearly Christmas.
(Already, we know.)
Fortunately, Christmas isn't just about stress-buying socks and perfume, or eating too much cheese, it's also about sitting down in front of the telly and having a right good time.
So, with Christmas just around the corner, Channel 4 has released the first details of their festive telly schedule for this year, and there are some proper crackers on offer. Geddit?
First and foremost is the long-awaited Inbetweeners reunion, which is actually more of a 10th Birthday Party than anything else. Not that we're complaining.
The two-hour special will reunite the original gang – Simon Bird, James Buckley, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison – to celebrate 10 (!) years of "crushes, clunge, fwends and a lot of drinking".
Also lined up for the festive season is a very special "Dragazine" show hosted by Celebrity Big Brother winner and all-round Qween Courtney Act, where "everyone is welcome".
There will also be the usual series of Christmas specials, including festive spin-offs of George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, The Undateables, The Last Leg, Food Unwrapped, The Big Narstie Show, The Crystal Maze, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Extreme Cake Makers and, of course, The Great British Bake Off.
Channel 4 has also delivered one-off editions of Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas – which will feature the likes of Rob Beckett, Spencer Matthews and Warwick Davies – and Celebrity Call Centre, starring Debbie McGee, Nick Hewer, Sunetra Sarker and more.
A look back at What Britain Bought in 2018 with Mary Portas is available for those with more serious tastes, as well as a celebrity special of Child Genius, hosted by Richard Osman.
And for those of you worried about what to cook this December (other than pigs in blankets, of course), Jamie Oliver will guide you through the hell that is the Christmas Day kitchen with his Quick and Easy Christmas.
Whew. We're falling asleep in our gran's armchair just thinking about it all.
