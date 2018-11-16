Channel 4 reveals this year's Christmas TV schedule

From Digital Spy

The nights are drawing in, the pubs are covered in tinsel and the John Lewis advert has finally graced our screens – and you know what that means. Yes, it's nearly Christmas.

(Already, we know.)

Fortunately, Christmas isn't just about stress-buying socks and perfume, or eating too much cheese, it's also about sitting down in front of the telly and having a right good time.

So, with Christmas just around the corner, Channel 4 has released the first details of their festive telly schedule for this year, and there are some proper crackers on offer. Geddit?

First and foremost is the long-awaited Inbetweeners reunion, which is actually more of a 10th Birthday Party than anything else. Not that we're complaining.

The two-hour special will reunite the original gang – Simon Bird, James Buckley, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison – to celebrate 10 (!) years of "crushes, clunge, fwends and a lot of drinking".

Also lined up for the festive season is a very special "Dragazine" show hosted by Celebrity Big Brother winner and all-round Qween Courtney Act, where "everyone is welcome".

There will also be the usual series of Christmas specials, including festive spin-offs of George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, The Undateables, The Last Leg, Food Unwrapped, The Big Narstie Show, The Crystal Maze, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Extreme Cake Makers and, of course, The Great British Bake Off.

Channel 4 has also delivered one-off editions of Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas – which will feature the likes of Rob Beckett, Spencer Matthews and Warwick Davies – and Celebrity Call Centre, starring Debbie McGee, Nick Hewer, Sunetra Sarker and more.

