Channel 4's Meghan Markle 'documentary' claims she's related to Jack the Ripper suspect

Meet the Markles claims Meghan is related to a Jack the Ripper suspect

Channel 4 aired their Meghan Markle documentary on Tuesday night ahead of the royal wedding and it was quite the show.

Hosted by YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg, Meet the Markles follows her on a mission to bag an invite to the big day by travelling to America and meeting some of her relatives.

One of these relatives is US lawyer Jeff Mudgett, a distant cousin eight times removed, who claims they are descendants of Dr H.H. Holmes, who was suspected of being Jack the Ripper.

Holmes has been dubbed ‘America’s first serial killer’, and some, like Mudgett, believe he was responsible for the brutal murders in London’s Whitechapel.

His stateside murders were carried out at a hotel in Englewood near Chicago and he admitted to killing 27 people, though is accused of 200 more deaths.

“We did a study with the FBI and CIA and Scotland Yard regarding handwriting analysis,” the lawyer says in the documentary. “‘It turns out [Holmes] was Jack the Ripper. This means Meghan is related to Jack the Ripper. I don’t think the Queen knows.”

Viewers were left amused and confused by the show because of the dry presenting style of Dimoldenberg that has been compared to a cross between Louis Theroux and Debbie Morgan’s character Philomena Cunk.

#meetthemarkles This presenter is the lovechild of Louis Theroux and Philomena Cunk. Love her style! — Carl Rackman (@CarlRackman) May 15, 2018





I’m so confused is this actually Megan’s family they’re talking to or is this a piss take #MeetTheMarkles — ⚓️ Ashley ⚓️ (@bramwell_ashley) May 15, 2018





I don’t know how I feel about the host on #meetthemarkles. Her dry humour is both hilarious and uncomfortable lol — SUCCESSFUL. (@VeepaLeStat) May 15, 2018





Now I love channel 4 but from this show #MeetTheMarkles #MeghanMarkle is descendent from Jack the Ripper, the biggest drug cartel in the world, the biggest stoners ever found, the biggest hicks in America and a ginger kid that didn’t even come from #PrinceCharles??? Well ok then — Scouseweegian (@scouseweegian) May 15, 2018





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day takes place this Saturday in Windsor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding so far.

