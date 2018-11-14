Channing Tatum praises Jessie J’s London performance amid dating rumours

Channing Tatum praised Jessie J’s Royal Albert Hall performance amid rumours they are dating.

The American actor, 38, was in the audience in London on Tuesday to watch the Price Tag singer, 30, perform.

The pair are said to have started a relationship six months after Smallfoot star Tatum split from his wife, the actress Jenna Dewan.

Alongside a picture of Jessie J on stage, Tatum wrote on Instagram: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Following the concert, London-born Jessie J wrote on her Instagram story: “My heart is possibly the fullest it’s ever been walking off stage. No place like home. Thank you.”

Tatum and Dewan, who have a five-year-old daughter, Everly, split in April after nine years of marriage, announcing the news through Instagram.

Via joint posts, they said: “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Having met on the set of the 2006 dance film Step Up, the pair married in 2009.

Tatum also starred as a stripper in 2012 hit Magic Mike.