Charles to join TV, music and film stars for discussion on creativity in schools

The Prince of Wales will join leading figures from movies, music, television and politics to discuss the state of the arts and creativity in schools.

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch, BBC director-general Tony Hall and former Tate director Nicholas Serota will be some of the individuals attending the event staged at the Royal Albert Hall.

The charity Children and the Arts, founded by its patron Charles, is hosting the event which will feature the prince joining a round-table discussion with politicians, industry leaders, artists and teachers.

There will also be speeches from Mr Hall and Lord Lloyd-Webber, a panel discussion with head teachers and students and performances.

Former BBC arts correspondent Rosie Millard, now chief executive of Children and the Arts, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this important event.

“Children and the Arts is wholly committed to the engagement of all children with art, regardless of circumstance.

“It is significant that such a large group of key thinkers and practitioners are joining together to discuss this issue, and I am confident that significant outcomes will arise from the event.”

Other guests include comic Lenny Henry, performer Myleene Klass, designer Vivienne Westwood, cellist Julian Lloyd-Webber, actors Adrian Lester, Robert Lindsay, David Morrissey, Meera Syal and Zoe Wanamaker, and Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright and arts minister Michael Ellis.

Children and the Arts works with arts venues across the UK to reach children in communities which may be in danger of missing out on creative and cultural experiences.