Charlie's Angels reboot: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Following two movies and a short-lived rebooted TV adaptation since 2000, Charlie's Angels is again heading to the big screen.

Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks is directing the new version of the classic US TV show, having co-written the reboot with The Girl in the Spider's Web's Jay Basu. "Charlie's Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s," Banks enthused.

"This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels."

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images More

So what else can we expect from the new version of Charlie's Angels? We're glad you asked.

Charlie's Angels release date: When can we expect it?

When the reboot was first confirmed in May 2017, it was set for release on June 7, 2019, but that since has moved back slightly to September 27, 2019 in UK and US cinemas.

Banks confirmed that filming had started on the movie on September 24, 2018, also confirming that Bill Pope – who has worked on the likes of Baby Driver, The Matrix and Spider-Man 3 – is on board as the director of photography.









Charlie's Angels cast: Who's in it?

After rumours linking her to the role, it was confirmed in July 2018 that Twilight's Kristen Stewart would be one of the three new Angels, alongside Power Rangers and Aladdin's Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska.

Banks will also be starring in the movie as Bosley and the new movie will have multiple versions of the Angels' trusty sidekick. It's been reported that Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart is in advanced negotiations to play another version of Bosley.

Photo credit: CBS via Getty Images More

Played by David Doyle in the TV show and Bill Murray in the previous movies, Bosley is like Q to the Angels' Bond in that he offers logistical support to help them complete their missions. Unlike in the TV series, the rebooted Bosley appears to be a title rather than a name and applies to multiple characters who assist the Angels.

We could also be seeing multiple teams of Angels in the reboot, something that hasn't been seen before. "It's not just three. Women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other," Stewart teased.