Charlie Sheen celebrates one year of sobriety

Charlie Sheen is taking a moment to mark a personal milestone. On Tuesday morning, the former Two and a Half Men star proudly shared a photo of a sobriety chip. He called the token a “fabulous moment” in his “renewed journey.”

renewed journey. ❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

Sheen has struggled with addiction for much of his life. He’s been to rehab multiple times, dating back to 1990, when he was fresh off movies such as Major League and Wall Street. Sheen sought treatment a handful of other times over the years too, including during his 2011 meltdown.

The Hot Shots! star used a memorable phrase to bash Alcoholics Anonymous, a program that’s known for giving out sobriety chips, during an April 2011 interview. Sheen said he didn’t need rehab because the AA manual was “written for normal people, people that aren’t special, people that don’t have tiger blood, you know, Adonis DNA.”



He’s kept a low profile in recent months. However, he did co-star in Lil Pump’s video for the song “Drug Addicts,” playing the doctor who nods as the rapper smokes, drinks and pops pills.

Sheen also made headlines last month when he asked for help locating his parents amid the California wildfires. They turned out to be just fine.

