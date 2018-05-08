Charlize Theron Confirms ‘Atomic Blonde 2’ On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

During Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live Charlize Theron was asked how she felt about her Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Chris Hemsworth saying that she should be the next James Bond to which she said, “It’s super-flattering” but then deflated excitement around the potential of a female 007 by saying there is nothing like that in the works — but she did confirm that an Atomic Blonde 2 is in development.

The Academy Award-winning actress simply confirmed the buzz around a sequel to the 2017 David Leitch-directed action thriller where she kicked some major ass as super spy Lorraine Broughton. The Focus Features and Sierra/Affinity film raked in over $95 million at the global box office.

She didn’t divulge much information about the sequel other than it was in “development” but she did give us the official news that there will be a sequel. If it’s going to build on the first installment, I’m hoping for more bone-breaking fight scenes, highly sophisticated adrenaline-pumping action and lots of fancy trench coats and wigs for super spy disguises.

Watch the video above.

