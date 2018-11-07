DC's 'Aquaman' gets groovy new character posters





There’s just over a month before Aquaman hits cinemas but fans can get a closer look at the main stars in a new set of character posters.

Warner Bros’ latest superhero movie sees Jason Momoa take centre stage as Arthur Curry who was first introduced in last year’s Justice League movie.

In this solo outing, he finds himself caught between the surface world and the underwater world in trying to prevent all-out war break out.

Arthur Curry AKA Aquaman

Jason Momoa as Aquaman More

Played by: Jason Momoa

Arthur is the half-human, half-Atlantean son of Queen Atlanna and reluctant King of the Sea and Atlantis. His powers include superhuman strength, swim at supersonic speed, and the ability to manipulate the tides of the ocean as well as communicate with other aquatic life.

Queen Atlanna

Nicola Kidman as Queen Atlanna More

Played by Nicole Kidman

Atlanna is the Queen of Atlantis and mother of Arthur, who she had with lighthouse keeper Thomas Curry, and Orm.

Mera

Amber Heard as Mera More

Played by Amber Heard

Mera is a warrior with telepathic and hydrokinetic powers. She is the daughter of King Nereus and was raised by Queen Atlanna in order to become queen to Arthur’s king.

Orm AKA Ocean Master

Patrick Wilson as Orm More

Story Continues