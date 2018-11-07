DC's 'Aquaman' gets groovy new character posters

There’s just over a month before Aquaman hits cinemas but fans can get a closer look at the main stars in a new set of character posters.
Warner Bros’ latest superhero movie sees Jason Momoa take centre stage as Arthur Curry who was first introduced in last year’s Justice League movie.
In this solo outing, he finds himself caught between the surface world and the underwater world in trying to prevent all-out war break out.
Arthur Curry AKA Aquaman
Played by: Jason Momoa
Arthur is the half-human, half-Atlantean son of Queen Atlanna and reluctant King of the Sea and Atlantis. His powers include superhuman strength, swim at supersonic speed, and the ability to manipulate the tides of the ocean as well as communicate with other aquatic life.
Queen Atlanna
Played by Nicole Kidman
Atlanna is the Queen of Atlantis and mother of Arthur, who she had with lighthouse keeper Thomas Curry, and Orm.
Mera
Played by Amber Heard
Mera is a warrior with telepathic and hydrokinetic powers. She is the daughter of King Nereus and was raised by Queen Atlanna in order to become queen to Arthur’s king.
Orm AKA Ocean Master
Played by Patrick Wilson
Arthur’s half-brother, King Orm is the ruler of Atlantis hell-bent on uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to declare war on the surface world.
King Nereus
Played by Dolph Lundgren
Nereus is king of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel and Mera’s father.
Nuidis Vulko
Played by Willem Dafoe
Vulko is Arthur’s mentor when he first comes to Atlantis and serves as a counselor to the underwater kingdom.
David Kane AKA Black Manta
Played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Kane is a human mercenary and treasure hunter who uses deadly tech to take what he wants and get what he needs. In the comics, he’s often an adversary to Aquaman.
James Wan is directing the film from a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and
Will Beall.
Aquaman is in cinemas from 15 December
