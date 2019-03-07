Cher 'can't act' says 'Mask' director Peter Bogdanovich

US singer Cher arrives at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, on December 2, 2018 (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Cher cannot act, according to a candid interview with director Peter Bogdanovich.

The 79-year-old filmmaker didn’t hold back during an interview with Vulture Magazine while discussing people he’d worked previously with. Bogdanovich directed music and film icon Cher on the 1985 film Mask, for which the Believe singer was nominated for a Golden Globe.

When asked who the most difficult person he has worked with, the veteran director said: “Cher.”

He explained: “Well, she didn’t trust anybody, particularly men. She doesn’t like men.”

“She can’t act. She won Best Actress at Cannes because I shot her very well. She can’t sustain a scene – she’d go off wrong somehow, very quickly.

“So I shot a lot of close-ups of her because she’s very good in close-ups. Her eyes have the sadness of the world. You get to know her, you find out it’s self-pity, but still, it translates well in movies.

“I shot more close-ups of her than I think in any picture I ever made.”

When asked how Cher felt about him, he revealed the disdain may flow both ways – he claimed ‘Cher doesn’t like me’ but when pressed on why, he said: “Well, because I didn’t like her. She was always looking like someone was cheating her.”

The director come to prominence when he took the helm of The Last Picture Show, starring Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd, in 1971. Despite the claim Cher can’t act, the star has had hugely glittering film and music career.

She has most recently been seen playing Ruby Sheridan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She has also won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for the 1987 movie Moonstruck.

To date Bogdanovich is yet to win an Oscar, despite being nominated twice, both for The Last Picture Show (Best Director and Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium).



