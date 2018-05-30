Chewbacca actor recalls the time he tried to save Harrison Ford during Millennium Falcon accident

Harrison Ford as Han Solo, with Peter Mayhew’s Chewbacca, in ‘Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens’ (Photo: Walt Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd c/o Everett Collection)

In 2014 during the production of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Harrison Ford found himself in a perilous situation: one of the blast doors on the Millennium Falcon had trapped him.

JJ Abrams and crew members tried their best to lift the hydraulic doors from the Han Solo actor but he still ended up with a broken leg and a pretty painful story from his return to a galaxy far, far away.

In retelling the story, Ford mentioned a big friend who had tried his best to rescue him and it turns out the person was Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo.

Joonas Suotamo has played Chewbacca since 2015 More

Suotamo recalled the accident when chatting to Entertainment Weekly.

“We were terrified when that thing happened. I thought that my hero from childhood was no more! I was sure of it. And then apparently when they finally lifted that hydraulic thing, he just walked off and called his own helicopter,” he explained.

“Let’s set the record straight. Hydraulic doors can’t be lifted, but we tried.”





Because of that incident, the production team had to redesign the Falcon to prevent an incident like this happen again, something Alden Ehrenreich pointed out.

So that’s why those blast doors now have a foam bottom half,” the new Han Solo actor said.

“I didn’t know that,” Suotamo responded. “That’s why it broke when I kicked it!”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in cinemas now.

READ MORE

Why ‘Solo’ is considered ‘Star War’s’ first failure

Will ‘Solo’ effect Jon Favreau’s ‘Star Wars’ TV show?

Is Billy Dee Williams training for a ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ return?