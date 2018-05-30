Did Chewie eat that porg? Who shot first? Important 'Star Wars' questions answered by 'Solo' cast

We sat down and covered myriad topics with the folks from Solo: A Star Wars Story, talking about the reactions of Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams to the film, Ron Howard taking over directorial duties, Thandie Newton breaking new ground in a Star Wars movie, and Donald Glover previewing “This Is America” for the cast one night outside the Millennium Falcon.

And there was much more.

In the video above, you’ll find the cast answering a series of Highly Important Questions (you know, for Star Wars). Questions such as…

Did Chewbacca end up eating that porg in The Last Jedi? “I think … he did not,” Joonas Suotamo, the 6-foot-11 Finland native who has taken over the role of Chewie from Star Wars legend Peter Mayhew, responded — to the relief of porg enthusiasts everywhere. Possibly. “I’m pretty sure. Though we cut away, so we don’t know for sure.” And, hey, the porg was already fire-roasted anyway, so…

Has Alden Ehrenreich ever been as arrogant as Han Solo? Director Ron Howard told us his young star “couldn’t be less arrogant,” but Ehrenreich assured us he had a phase… and a terrible early internet moniker. “I was pretty arrogant when I was about 12 or 13,” he said. “I had a screen name that was LeggoMyEggo1663, and someone at school was like, ‘Leggo My Ego.'”

Will we see a standalone Lando Calrissian movie after Solo? “I have no idea; it’s really above my pay grade,” said the man behind Young Lando, Donald Glover. “If Disney wants it … they’re probably waiting to see how this one does.” We do now know Boba Fett is getting his own breakout story.

Has Ehrenreich ever met his son… Adam Driver? (In the new trilogy, Driver plays Kylo Ren, born Ben Solo… eventual spawn — and murderer — of Han Solo.) “No,” he hasn’t. Though we may have scared him there for a second.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now in theaters.

Watch the cast make the argument for a solo Chewbacca movie:

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: