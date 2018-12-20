Child's Play remake offers first look at evil new Chucky doll

From Digital Spy

Child's Play is the latest horror classic getting the remake treatment, and we've now got our first look behind-the-scenes.

The original 1988 film followed the killer doll Chucky and spawned a big movie franchise.



And as you can see from the official picture below, the evil toy is coming together quite nicely this time around.

A behind the scenes look at the creation of the all-new, fully animatronic CHUCKY doll, courtesy of the world-renowned MastersFX team. #ChildsPlayMovie #YourBestBuddi pic.twitter.com/VOLNG7II2i - Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) December 19, 2018

"A behind the scenes look at the creation of the all-new, fully animatronic CHUCKY doll, courtesy of the world-renowned MastersFX team," the caption read.

MGM was reported to have fast-tracked the new Child's Play earlier this year, which will reportedly be a contemporary remake.

Interestingly, the studio actually made the first movie before the rights were sold to Universal, so it would be a sort of homecoming for the franchise.

Polaroid's Lars Klevberg will direct the movie, with IT's David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith signed on to produce. Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury 2) has written the script



The original tells the story of doll named Chucky who becomes possessed by the spirit of a serial killer and terrifies a mother and her son.

Its huge success ended up spawning a number of movie sequels, including Child's Play 2, Bride of Chucky and, most recently, Cult of Chucky.

Earlier this year, creator Don Mancini teased the possibility of Chucky coming to TV screens, posting a cryptic tweet stating: "Child's Play the TV series - do not adjust your set".

In short, it seems a whole load of Chucky will be slashing its way towards you in the near future. Maybe sleep with one eye open.

