Chilling new trailer for Zac Efron Ted Bundy movie 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile'

A sobering new trailer for director Joe Berlinger’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, which stars Zac Efron as serial murderer Ted Bundy, has been released online.

Efron is transformed into the charismatic killer opposite Lily Collins, playing his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, tortured by doubt after he’s arrested for a string of grisly murders.

With its rowdy, rock and roll soundtrack, the first trailer, released in January, was heavily criticised for seeming to glamourise Bundy.

But lessons appear to have been learned, and this latest clip has jettisoned the jangling guitars in favour of a more muted soundtrack.

This take on the horrifying story puts Collins’ Kloepfer at the heart of the story, rather than the killer who became a media icon thanks to his natty suits, matinee idol looks and charming courtroom patter.

Critics have called Efron’s performance ‘transformative’, and with its solid cast – which also includes John Malkovitch as Judge Edward Cowart, who ultimately sent Bundy to the electric chair, Kaya Scodelario as Bundy’s wife Carole Ann Boone, Jim Parsons and Haley Joel Osment – it’s due for release on Netflix and at UK cinemas on May 3.



