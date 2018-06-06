Chloe Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard share excitement about Addams Family reboot

They join the voice cast alongside Bette Midler and Charlize Theron.

Chloe Grace Mortez has spoken of her excitement that she will voice Wednesday Addams in a new animated version of The Addams Family.

The cast also includes Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Allison Janney and Bette Midler.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will also lend his voice to the film, playing Puglsey Addams.

He wrote on Instagram: “Gonna be eating A LOT until October 11, 2019.”

Isaac and Theron will voice Gomez and Morticia Addams, while comedian Nick Kroll will voice Uncle Fester.

Midler will voice Grandmama while Janney will play the family’s archnemesis Margaux Needler.