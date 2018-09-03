Why Chloë Grace Moretz quit all her film projects and came back in 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' (exclusive)

Chloë Grace Moretz and writer-director Desiree Akhavan talk to Yahoo Movies UK about teaming up for the LGBTQ teen drama, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, how they came together for the project and what the impact films like these make on Hollywood and the wider world.

From child star to teen icon, Chloë Grace Moretz’s acting career has been both extensive and eclectic, but in 2016 she needed a timeout.

The American actress had spent over a decade making her name in the film industry, becoming the go-teen for every genre under the Hollywood sign. From foul-mouthed assassin Mindy McCready (AKA Hit-Girl) in the Kick-Ass franchise, Chloë went on to land leading role after leading role in films like Carrie, The 5th Wave, If I Stay, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and even for a time, was set to play the Little Mermaid in Universal’s live-action version of the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale.

In 2014, she was even named by Time magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential Teens in the world, but two years later, she had quit all her of her film projects, shocking both the industry and her fans alike. Now, aged 21, Chloë explains what prompted that decision.

“I pulled out of a bunch of stuff I was attached to, to reconfigure who I was and reconnect with the projects that I will be choosing in the future,” the actress tells Yahoo Movies UK. “To sit back and listen, and read, and feel, and listen to myself and my heart.”

Moretz was still reading scripts though, and when Desiree Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele’s adaptation of Emily M. Danforth’s novel The Miseducation of Cameron Post came through she knew this was the type of movie she wanted to be making.

