Chloe Grace Moretz says she was warned about being too ‘outspoken’

Chloe Grace Moretz has said she was warned she could lose her job because she was too “outspoken” about negative behaviour within the industry.

The Hollywood star has previously talked about being body-shamed by an unidentified male co-star and another time when, at the age of 16, she considered getting breast enhancement surgery when a bra with silicone inserts was left in her trailer.

She said that, before the Me Too movement, she was told she should not call out such behaviour and that she should be “more buttoned up”.

Moretz, 22, told The Guardian: “Now, everyone says it’s cool to be woke. When I was doing it before, people were like: ‘You’re crazy. You’re going lose your career over this. You’re so outspoken.’

Referring to other, unreported instances of negative behaviour, she said that “everyone, truly everyone, was calling my publicist, calling my manager and my agent, being like: ‘Chloe should not speak so much. She needs to keep it more buttoned up’.”

She said that it was “studio stuff and producers” who would give such warnings, but that it was not necessarily just men.

“Sometimes both genders, which is even crazier and kind of sad,” she said.

“A broad spectrum of different people were like: ‘Is this what she wants to be? Does she want to be the outspoken girl?’ And it’s like: ‘Well, yeah. Respectfully, F that.’”

Moretz, who rose to fame as a child actress, starring in films such as Kick-Ass and its sequel and Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, said she was warned at the age of 12 about staying away from certain men.

She said: “My brother was never not with me. There were instances, like where I was invited to a private poker night – which is weird – at a man’s house when I was 15 years old.

“It was always: ‘If there’s not a plus-one for Trevor, then Chloe is not going’. And then it was like: ‘Oh, it’s really just a one-admission-only thing.’”

The film star also said taking a hiatus three years ago was one of the most “nerve-wracking things I’ve done”.

She added: “Because, of course, there’s that thing in the back of your head: what if you don’t get that opportunity again? What if you don’t have a career?”

Moretz currently appears in psychological thriller film Greta alongside Isabelle Huppert.