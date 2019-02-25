Chris Evans chivalrously helped Regina King onstage at the Oscars

By Kerry Justich, Yahoo Celebrity
Chris Evans wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, but he has still managed to pull off a win, after beating out fellow Hollywood stars Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth as “the best Chris” at the 91st Academy Awards.
As Regina King won the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actress, Evans sprung into action when he noticed that she had nearly tripped over her dress, and quickly offered his arm to escort her up to the stage to accept her award.
Evans shrunk out of the spotlight as King took the mic to give a rousing speech, seizing her moment.
Still the interaction with Evans, which was caught on camera, has taken off like wildfire across Twitter. Women and men alike are swooning over the thoughtful actor, calling him the gentleman of the evening.
The Best Chris, hands-down https://t.co/932ZcCgVZu
— Meredith Blake (@MeredithBlake) February 25, 2019
Chris Evans wins Best Supporting Actor #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LMpfLTQqBT
— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) February 25, 2019
How do I tattoo Chris Evans helping Regina King to my chest? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VoMsOm46DL
— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 25, 2019
Chris Evans should get an Oscar just for being a Gentleman.
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZBwBrxDbfC
— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) February 25, 2019
ok but where can i get a chris evans ? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uYdLzEcRyE
— soph (@sophjayde) February 25, 2019
Apparently, it isn’t the first time that Evans has been recognised for offering a helping hand during an award show. Back in 2015, the actor accompanied Betty White onto the People Choice Award’s stage to show that chivalry is not dead.
Chris Evans the official helper up the stage guy #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Olm0P4u37A
— harman. (@woIgang) February 25, 2019
Jamie Lee Curtis echoed every fan girl’s sentiment with a tweet praising Evans, saying that he was “#raisedwell.”
Hey @ChrisEvans you are a gentleman! #raisedwell
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 25, 2019
Read more
Wayne’s World reunited for Oscars
Spike Lee ‘storms out’ of Oscars
Oscars In Memoriam snubs