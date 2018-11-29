Chris Evans could return as Captain America after Avengers 4

Chris Evans had made his name synonymous with Marvel’s Captain America. Therefore following the announcement of his exit, there has been much furor surrounding Captain America’s future. Would they kill him off in ‘Avengers 4’? Would someone else play the Captain’s role?

Okay, so we’re trying not to get too excited, but as this is the first time we’ve experienced the emotion known as ‘hope’ since Evans hit ‘tweet’ on his farewell to Captain America, you’ll excuse us if we start flinging our shield around in joy at the news he might be back for more movies after Avengers 4.

You remember the tweet in question, it’s this one:

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018





Now AP Entertainment has asked Joe Russo how he felt about Evans’ reaction to hanging up his shield, and the Infinity War director’s reply is VERY INTERESTING.

“I think it was more emotional for him than us, only because he’s not done yet. And I won’t explain what that means, but the audience will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

IS CHRIS EVANS REALLY HANGING UP HIS SHIELD? #Avengers co-director #JoeRusso says #ChrisEvans might not be gone for good… and explains why he likes to shock fans, as he works to finish the #InfinityWar sequel. pic.twitter.com/9NVzk0PjhV — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 29, 2018





You’re killing us, Russo. Fans have long come to terms with the fact that Chris Evans’ time as Captain America is officially up – and are so busy trying to brace themselves for the worst-case-scenario (Cap dies), while praying for the best-case (Cap gets to go on his date) they didn’t even stop to consider the fact he might get a new contract. This latest revelation could change everything.

Or it could just mean that Joe Russo hasn’t said goodbye to Cap because the Russos are still editing Avengers 4.

So, before you start hanging up that homemade American flag, the one that has Chris Evans’ face where the stars should be, be warned that there’s also a strong chance Joe Russo is just messing with us.

“It’s our job as storytellers to surprise [people] and to make difficult choices in the storytelling,” Russo said in the same interview.

Mr Rogers, we don’t feel so good…





