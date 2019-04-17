Chris Hemsworth: Captain Marvel is a worthy successor to Thor as the most powerful Avenger

Avengers: Endgame – in cinemas 25 April – will see a new hero join the team, one that is poised to disrupt the power dynamic of the Avengers forever, and Chris Hemsworth couldn’t be happier to be usurped as the most powerful team member.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is “by far the strongest character we’ve ever had” according to Endgame producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, taking the title (probably) from Thor, who can fly, control lightning, has super-strength, AND has a magic hammer that he upgraded to a battle axe in Infinity War.

Chris Hemsworth, the Aussie actor who’s played the God of Thunder since 2011 across three solo films and four Avengers films, says Captain Marvel – aka Carol Danvers – is “absolutely” a worth successor to the mantle of the team’s most super-powered member.

“[Captain Marvel] is pretty incredible,” the 35-year-old actor tells Yahoo Movies UK.

“I think Thor appreciates her no B.S., straight to business attitude.”

Referencing the only clip that’s been released for the film so far (watch it below), in which Danvers formulates a battle plan to take down Thanos while the Avengers are at their lowest ebb, Hemsworth says Larson brought her A-game for the pivotal scene, despite it being the first scene she filmed as the character.

“Everyone else is debating what should be done, and she’s like ‘this is what should be done, we should do this’, and [Thor’s] like: ‘Good! I like this one!’ Let’s go for it.'”





“That was funny, shooting that was the first time Brie had shot anything as that character. She shot that before Captain Marvel, and it was pretty exciting to see her there and to look at what she was going to do with the character, and also be aware of what she was about to embark on; How her life and career was about to change dramatically, as it did for all of us who are part of this universe.”

Iron Man’s power is limited by his suit’s capabilities, while Captain America lacks the power of flight, so the only other character who could stake a claim to being the most powerful Avenger is probably Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

Thor came close to defeating Hulk during their gladiatorial battle in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but their fight was called off by Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster to save his champion from defeat.

